TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Thanks to a generous local business, high school seniors have until Sunday, Apr. 2 to submit a short video if they wish to apply for a scholarship designed to help them pay for college, trade school, or a certificate program.

Stonewater Roofing of Texarkana is giving away $10,000 to help youth succeed in life. To apply, high school seniors must submit a short video that includes their plans after graduation, detailing the inspiration behind choosing their particular path, and explaining how the scholarship would help them.

Jacob Law, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Owner at Stonewater Roofing, says the company prides itself on being able to give back to the communities it serves.

Students are encouraged to be creative in their videos, but vertical videos kept to three minutes in length are suggested. All videos must be uploaded by midnight on Apr. 2. Winners will be contacted the week of Apr. 10.