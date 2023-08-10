Texarkana, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the 2023-2024 school year, Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) was forced to implement Non-Transportation Zones (NTZ) around each campus as they face difficulties recruiting and retaining bus drivers.

“It’s nationwide. It’s nationwide because we struggle just like everyone else. We’re in a little better position than a lot of the small school districts some of the smaller school districts, you’ll see the principal driving the bus,” says Superintendent for TASD, Becky Kesler.

The superintendent says the zones are within walking distance from each campus, and if needed, students can walk to a nearby bus stop.

To accommodate families who reside in NTZs, parents can drop off their students early at the following times:

Elementary – 7:00 a.m.

Arkansas Middle – 7:30 a.m.

Arkansas High School – 7:30 a.m.

The six campuses affected by the shortage include Fairview Elementary, Kilpatrick Elementary, North Heights Elementary, Harmony Leadership Academy, Trice Elementary, and Arkansas High.

Kesler recognizes being a bus driver is no easy task.

“Think about like a classroom, you know, there may be 75 kids on the bus but they’re all behind you. So, it’s like you’re looking in a review mirror. So it is challenging and so keeping those people [drivers] in place has been difficult.”

Recruiting incentives include an increased salary scale where drivers can make up to $33 an hour, in addition to a $2,000 bonus.

The Texarkana Arkansas School District were forced to train their coaches as backup drivers.

Kesler says drivers are required to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL), but the incentives include paid training and medical benefits.

“We have things in place to try and retain our current bus drivers, we’ve increased their salaries. We’ve added incentives: recruitment bonuses, things like that and we have bus aides on our buses,” says Kesler.