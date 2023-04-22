SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students throughout the area will soon take the LEAP Test. Educators in Caddo and Bossier Parishes are doing all they can to alleviate children’s stress and anxiety as they prepare for the test.

Both school districts said they are reassuring their students that they should be confident in their abilities.

“This is nothing you need to stress out and study for because these are things that you already know. We have done this all year long. You have prepared. You have done the work. Now it is time to see the results.” Summerfield Elementary Professional Counselor Adreinnie Tucker said.

Multiple factors can contribute to “test stress,” including the test itself, the testing environment, the preparation leading to the test, and even pressure from parents.

“We create an anxiety for students that they don’t necessarily need. For example, we have trained and tracked data, and we know all throughout the year what our students need to do to succeed,” Meadowview Elementary Instructional Coach, Leslie Alexander said.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Michelle Yetman of LSU Health Shreveport, provided tips for optimum test-taking habits that students should adopt before any major test.