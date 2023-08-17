SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Teens are invited to meet new friends and excel academically in a multitude of free afterschool programs offered by Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish.

Shreve Memorial Library invites a variety of programs for preteens aged 12 – 18, the programs range from weekly Teen Tuesday, Movie Day, and Game Knights programs to computer coding and STEAM and much more.

Teen programs are held weekdays at various Shreve Memorial Library branches and generally begin between 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Program times and themes vary by branch.

The Hamilton/South Caddo Branch hosts weekday Teen Time programs to partake in an assortment of activities from making crafts and watching movies to listening to guest speakers.

At the Broadmoor Branch, teens can share programming ideas for an advisory board and learn about different types of ciphers at Teen Tuesday, held weekly on Tuesday afternoons;

Also on Tuesdays, fun and learning collide at the North Caddo Branch, where teens can participate in STEAM programs, keyboarding, coding, and other learning activities;

the Mooretown Branch offers Gamers Unite Day on Thursdays.

A schedule of upcoming teen programs is included below.

Wednesday, August 16

3:30 p.m. – Teen Time: Wednesday Words of Wisdom at Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

4:30 p.m. – Teen Movie Day: Into the Spiderverse at Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road

Thursday, August 17

3:30 p.m. – Teen Time: STEAM Thursday at Hamilton/South Caddo Branch

4:30 p.m. – Gamers Unite Day (Teens) at Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue

Friday, August 18

3:30 p.m. – Teen Time: Friday Film Review at Hamilton/South Caddo Branch

Saturday, August 19

3:00 p.m. – Teen Expression Workshop at West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road

Monday, August 21

3:30 p.m. – Teen Time: Maker Mania Monday at Hamilton/South Caddo Branch

Tuesday, August 22

3:30 p.m. – Teen Time: Game Day at Hamilton/South Caddo Branch

4:30 p.m. – Teen Tuesday: Block Code at Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive

4:30 p.m. – Teen Tuesday: Minute to Win It at Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue

4:30 p.m. – Think Teen: Do You Believe in Fairy Tales? at Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue

4:30 p.m. – Teens in 3D at North Caddo Branch, 615 North Pine Street, Vivian

4:30 p.m. – Teen Space: Perler Bead Keychains at North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street. Sign-up is required. Sign up at the branch or by calling 318-674-8172.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A complete list of scheduled teen programs at Shreve Memorial Library is available on the library’s website. For more information about teen programs at Shreve Memorial Library and additional resources and programs, visit www.shreve-lib.org.