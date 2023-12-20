CADDO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish School’s employees staged a protest over a plan to raise insurance premiums and deductibles by 15 percent.

“I would like a say to what they change it to or even if they’re going with a different company. I would like some say in what it is,” says Caddo Paraprofessional Frances Butrim.

Red River United and members in the Caddo Parish Public Schools stated teachers had not received a raise since 2017, which was partly meant to offset insurance reserves.

Without an increase in pay, many believe they cannot afford an increase of this magnitude.

‘The 68% who can currently afford to have medical insurance, it can be as much as $1,000. This is at a time when there was no permanent pay raise from the state or the local,’ reports RRU.

The Caddo Parish School Board meeting lasted for more than five hours Tuesday evening as many employees spoke out against the insurance rate increase.

In the end, the board decided to postpone the decision to increase until January 9th to allow stakeholders, staff, and the school board to discuss other options.

Board member Jasmine Green introduced the motion to postpone.

The board asked the teacher’s unions to join the next insurance and finance committee meeting with some proposals.

Red River United says they simply want input.

“If we get to a place in this parish that no one wants to come here to work in that public school system. How does that impact your community, [and] your property value, all those things are going to go down? Because where we see a really strong thriving community, we see a really strong thriving public school and to understand how those things work together,” says Red River United Executive/Vice President Jordan Thomas.

Caddo Parish Public Schools released a statement in regard to their employees and changes to their insurance plan, stating, ‘Our research shows that the current option that is being presented to employees is the best plan available for our school system.’