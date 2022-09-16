TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texarkana Arkansas School District is enhancing its curriculum with a new technology center.

This year the district brought Smart Labs to the Fairview Elementary School, North Heights Community School, Harmony Leadership Academy, and Arkansas High School campuses. The labs will provide students with more science, technology, engineering, and math opportunities through project-based learning.

Earlier this year, the TASD Board of Directors approved the purchase of Smart Labs. The district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief and American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds paid for the cost.

Students on either campus are eligible to take the course. The district hopes this will give students the skills they need after graduating high school.

“They have to be able to communicate and collaborate in the real world, and they also have to be able to meet deadlines. They have to learn how to problem solve,” said Assistant Principal at Arkansas High School J.R. Arnold. “What we’re doing is we’re learning how to give them problems, and they’re learning how to solve them on their own and finding the resources and the ability to do it. Not only by themselves but learning how to do it with others; others that they’re not used to.”