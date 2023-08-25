Texarkana, TX (KTAL/KMSS) — Texas A&M University-Texarkana will be hosting a late registration event for students enrolling in classes for the fall 2023 semester.

The event will take place on Monday, August 28th, in the building for Academic and Student Services (BASS), open from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The university will waive application fees.

“There are always students who decide to enroll at the last minute. Having everything they need in one location will make the process much easier,” said Interim Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management, Michael Fuller.

In a press release, TAMUT stated Monday will be the final day students can register for the fall semester.

Students who attend the Registration Express can:

Apply for admission,

apply for financial aid,

speak with academic advisors,

register for classes,

set up payment plans,

purchase parking permits,

and receive their student ID.

Attendees should bring enrollment documents to expedite the process.

Documents include:

Official High School Transcript

Official or Unofficial College Transcript (transfer students only)

ACT/SAT scores

Proof of Bacterial Meningitis vaccine

Possibly Texas Success Initiative Assessment

Tax forms for FAFSA