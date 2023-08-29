SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University Shreveport Louisiana students are back on campus and ready for a promising fall semester.

With high hopes and optimism, administrators are anticipating a productive and rewarding semester ahead. The university community is looking forward to a period of engaging academic experiences and meaningful learning opportunities. As the campus comes to life once again, they urge individuals looking to receive higher education to stop by and find out more about their programs, online classes, and the registration process.