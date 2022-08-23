SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Broadmoor STEM Academy will be closed Tuesday due to a power outage.

Caddo Parish Schools sent the following message at about 8:19 on August 23.

“Broadmoor STEM Academy will be closed today, August 23, due to a power outage. Parents have been asked to return to the campus to pick up their children, and buses are on their way to the campus to transport bus riders back home.”

Classes at Caddo Magnet High were also put on pause because of a power outage on campus. They expect restoration sometime today and classes will resume Wednesday.