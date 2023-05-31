SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU has named Dr. Robert Smith as the next Chancellor of LSU Shreveport.

The decision will go into effect on July 10, pending approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors.

“We are very excited to welcome Robert Smith to the LSU family,” LSU President William F. Tate IV said. “His breadth of experience leading faculty, improving retention and graduation rates, and mentoring students will be a tremendous asset to LSU Shreveport. LSUS is a vital part of our mission to provide quality higher education, service and outreach across the state of Louisiana, and I am confident that Bob is the right person to lead those efforts in Shreveport.”

Smith is the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs and a Professor of Mathematics at Valdosta State University in Georgia. He previously served as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Armstrong State University. Once current LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark retires in June, LSU Shreveport Provost Helen Taylor will serve as the interim Chancellor until Smith begins his tenure.

The four finalists visited the LSUS campus last month to meet with stakeholder groups and answer questions from the public in forums during their visits.

“I am humbled and truly honored to be named Chancellor of LSU Shreveport. During my visit to LSUS, the positive energy and spirit of the faculty, staff and students were palpable in every meeting I had. It is clear that LSUS is heading toward a very bright future, and I look forward to joining the LSU team and contributing to the ongoing success of the campus and the Shreveport community,” said Smith.