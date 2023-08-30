TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) helps single parents receive financial aid to help them through their education pathway.

ASPSF applicants enrolled in trade schools, community colleges, and universities can receive up to $1,600 next spring to help pay for expenses that get in the way of education, and applications are open through the October 15, 2024, deadline.

“The scholarship helped me purchase a laptop,” ASPSF Alumna Carrie Terry said. “I took that laptop with me to dance competitions, to ball games. I did a lot of homework at intermissions, halftimes, practices, and my lunch hours at work, so I didn’t have to sacrifice all the hours with my kids.”

ASPSF includes car repairs, shoes for children, and groceries.

Single parents awarded scholarships to help them on their education pathway.

To be eligible for the Spring 2024 scholarship, single parents must have a GED or high school diploma, a 2.0 GPA in past courses, and a household income of no more than 250% of Federal Poverty Guidelines.

The required documents for the ASPSF scholarship must include proof of the following:

Enrollment,

Income,

Pell Grant (FAFSA) – either a copy of the Student Aid Report (SAR); a letter from your school Financial Aid Office, or an explanation,

Marital status and

Official transcripts.

The ASPSF services 68 of the 75 counties in Arkansas along with Bowie Country, Texas.