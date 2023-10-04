SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pathways In Education celebrated the grand opening of their new campus.

The new location of the public charter school is 5910 Youree Drive.

Pathways In Education is non-traditional compared to the average high school in the district.

Principal Debbie Fuller said, “We offer a traditional diploma just like you would at any other high school. We have the opportunity to offer our students a blended model so you can do independent studies, you have the opportunity to do virtual learning, and small group instruction. Students will go to English or Math as they would in other classroom, except in a smaller setting. No more than 15 students.”

Attendees were greeted with food, games, and a raffle. Families, friends, and staff members came out to support the students in hopes of helping them reach their overall potential.

The course schedule is flexible and it gives students a chance to get extra tutoring sessions outside of the classroom. They also have access to experiential learning nationwide and abroad.

Fuller said, “We continue to grow and offer students an opportunity to be here. We take students all over America and international trips so that they can have experiential learning. We wanna continue offering students opportunity to learn in a setting where they can thrive and they can be all that they want to be.”

Anyone approaching ninth grade can enroll or register online and they accept students from all backgrounds.

For more information about Pathways in Education enrollment or upcoming events visit the website.