SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport college students express relief after President Joe Biden released details about a new student loan forgiveness program and an extended pause on repayments.

Wednesday, The Biden Administration announced they would forgive $10,000 of student loan debt. Students at Southern University in Shreveport are more than excited about this announcement.

SUSLA student Tremendous Baker said she appreciates the action the administration is taking with regard to the loans.

“It really helps me a lot, being the single mother that I am and having two kids that I have to put through college and be going to school myself. It’s really going to benefit me a whole lot.”

Individuals who earn less than $125,000 a year will receive $10,000 of loan debt forgiveness, and those who received Pell Grants will get double that amount.

For many, the debt relief won’t wipe away their entire loans; however, most students welcome any help that they can get.

“I’m just appreciative for whatever I can receive to get some help on it because it’s a lot of people that’s really struggling with this, and times are really hard right now,” said Baker.