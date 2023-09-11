SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Centenary College of Louisiana hosted its annual Book Bazaar. It is a fundraising event, open to the public, to get affordable, unique books while supporting Centenary students.

Grace Bareikis, a Muse and Chairman of the event, said that people line up hours before the doors open to make sure they get the book they want.

“I know that there are at least three [book] dealers from out of the city that have come all the way from some other place and other states sometimes. Because they know they will find books at this event that they don’t find at most book sales,” said Bareikis.

The Muses are a group of women with some connection to the College, whether through alumni status, being a former professor, or having children at the school. They raise money with different events to fund large student projects outside the budget.

In the 36 years of the event, the Muses have raised over 1 million dollars. They follow the motto, “what the students want, and what the school needs.” Some of the projects include minibusses for transportation, a light board and green room for the theater students, and revitalizing some of the lobbies for the college dorms.

“It’s such an important part of the Centenary tradition. We style ourselves as Shreveport, Bossier’s college, and this is such a major event for the community and for really all around. People come from miles around as they say, and the Muses have been such an important supporter of the college over the years,” said the President of the College, Christopher Holoman.

One resident of Doyline said that his town is so small that they do not always have a librarian for the library. He says that Book Bazaar is an excellent opportunity to explore new genres because he is buying for cheap rather than borrowing.

“I can guarantee you, if I weren’t here, I wouldn’t find things like this. I wouldn’t find older books. I wouldn’t find books that are outside my comfort zone because I’d be constantly thinking about the fact that I have to bring it back,” said Doyline resident Steven Bridwell.

Many of the books were priced at less than $2. There were signs for fiction and mystery books for $1, and books for required reading were as low as $0.50.

“When I was a kid, I remember, if I got paid, if I got given $5 to buy a lunch at school, I’d spend $2 of it and save the extra $3. And events like this, the fact that I can get three books for $3 is nice,” said Bridwell.

The Muses run a book drive all year at 108 East Kings Highway. It is just down the street from Centenary College.