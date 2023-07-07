BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish School Board appointed a new member to fill the District 4 seat after former board member Duane Dean moved and had to resign.

Five candidates took the stand and spoke about their platforms, from teacher retention to providing Bossier schools with the necessities. After each board member asked questions, candidate Sherri Pool won seven of the eight available votes.

Because Dean’s term is unexpired, Pool will fill the role on an interim basis.

She can run in the general and primary elections this fall in order to occupy the seat permanently.

Pool said she feels very humbled that the board would have confidence in her to represent District 4.

“I look forward to continuing working with Bossier schools. I’ve spent 39 years of my career in Bossier Parish Schools and I’m just happy to be able to serve in a different role,” Sherri Pool said.

In her speech to the board members, she said that she wants to make a difference not only in District 4 but the whole district.

Pool has worked as a teacher, principal, and HR director. She said she has never had children, but she sees the students as her own.

“That’s my passion, that’s my heart. I’m looking forward to serving in this role and running in the election in the fall, and hopefully continuing to do great work with the Bossier School system.”

She will be sworn in on July 20th at the school board meeting.