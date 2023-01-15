SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 13-person search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA) has selected five finalists for the position.

The candidate interviews will be held in Alphonse Jackson Jr. Hall and will begin on Wednesday, January 25 through Friday, January 27.

Candidates include:

The interview schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, January 25:

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. — W. Franklin Evans, president of West Liberty University in West Liberty, West Virginia

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. — Antonius J. Pegues, vice president for finance and administration at Albany State University in Albany Georgia

Thursday, January 26:

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. — Bree E. Cook, vice president for academic affairs at Pacific Oaks College in Pasadena, California

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. — Aubra Gantt, clinician at Springstone, Copper Springs East Behavioral Health Hospital in Gilbert, Arizona

Friday, January 27:

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. — Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Deliberations of Semi-Finalists in Executive Session* (SUSLA Chancellor Search Committee Members Only)

The Southern University at Shreveport Chancellor Search Committee previously encouraged the entire Southern University community to participate in the search for the next chancellor.

The successful applicant for the position of SUSLA chancellor will serve as chief executive officer for the Shreveport campus of Southern University and will be responsible for all activities, including the administration of academic, financial, student, and administrative affairs and other support activities.

Southern University at Shreveport was founded in 1964 by a legislative act and began serving the Shreveport area as a community college in 1967. It is one of five campuses comprising the Historically Black Southern University System and employs 413 full and part-time employees, including 175 members of faculty.

SUSLA offers 33 undergraduate degrees, conferring around 350 degrees annually. The university’s annual budget is approximately $12 million.

SUSLA was named the sixth fastest-growing two-year institution in the country. Amongst two-year institutions graduating African American students, SUSLA ranks 44th.

Click here for more on the search for SUSLA’s new chancellor.