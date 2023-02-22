SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Regions Bank will award 30 high school seniors and 30 college students college scholarships for written or video essays about Black Americans who have inspired changes in their lives.

The Regions Riding Forward® Scholarship Contest honors little moments of inspiration that can spark major transformation, and this scholarship program does not require a purchase or a banking relationship for entry.

$2,500 scholarships will be awarded to 30 high school seniors who will attend an accredited college during the 2023-24 academic year. Students must live in states with Regions full-service branches.

$1,750 scholarships will also be awarded to 30 college freshmen, sophomores, or juniors who permanently reside in, or currently attend an accredited college in states with Regions full-service branches and will attend an accredited college during the 2023-24 academic year.

Half of the scholarships will be awarded for video essay submissions, and the other half will be awarded for written essay submissions.