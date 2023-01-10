BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The sound of gunshots was heard throughout Redwater, Texas Elementary School Monday as staff participated in mandatory active shooter training.

“I told the staff this morning this is something that we absolutely have to train for. We don’t want to train for it, and we hope to never, ever ever have to use it, but we want to be prepared,” Redwater ISD Superintendent Dr. Kelly Burns said.

Staff members utilized the run, hide, barricade, and fight defense mechanisms throughout the training. The purpose of the training is to prepare the staff to handle the threat of an active shooter.

“I didn’t come here to scare anybody. I came here to prepare each and every one of them, and to motivate and empower them with the knowledge and skill set to go out and win and not to fall victim to any type of act of violence out there,” said School Safety Consultant with Region 8 Education Service Center Lee Gill.

Gill says every employee at Redwater ISD is responsible for ensuring the kids are safe.

“This wasn’t in their job description, but we’re living in a different day in time, it has to be in their job description. They must practice situational awareness, and they must be alive and stay alive.”

This training was facilitated by the Region 8 Education Service Center and local law enforcement.