REDWATER, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Redwater Independent School District will receive roughly $495,000 in grant funding from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to help expand technical education classes across Texas. TWC is awarding $54 million across the state.

Redwater ISD plans to serve 80 students with new state-of-the-art equipment through their Level 1 certificate program of welding. The course will see a full remodel and expansion. New equipment like welding machines and booths, spitfire cutting tables, table torch kits, dual miter metal cutting band saw, and more will be purchased.

The existing 25 Redwater ISD welding booths will also see new Dust Collect Ducts systems.

The Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants are being awarded to public, community, and state colleges. Across the state, a total of 152 schools were awarded.

“As a first-time recipient of TWC JET Grant funds, we are thrilled,” said Dr. Kelly Burns, Redwater ISD Superintendent. “The expansion and update of our RISD Welding Shop with these funds is tremendous and will give more of our students the opportunity to receive a certification in welding.”

He added, “I look forward to seeing our welding program grow and we are working with TWC on future JET Grant funding.”