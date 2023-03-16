SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An educational partnership provides educational opportunities to employees of a fast-food chain.

Eligible KFC employees can get 100 percent paid tuition to Western Governors University to earn their college degrees, thanks to a partnership between KFC Foundation and WGU.

Western Governors University was founded in 1997 by 19 United States governors who wanted to give students nationwide access to affordable, higher-level, online education. Since its founding, WGU has been recognized by state leaders and the White House and is an influencer in online education.

(Getty Images)

KFC employees can choose from WGU’s 60+ bachelor’s and master’s degree and certification programs, including business, information technology, education, and healthcare majors. All programs are non-competitive, and start dates begin every month.

Employees must be in good standing at a KFC restaurant participating in the KFC Foundation’s Annual Franchise Donation Program to apply for and potentially receive these benefits. Students must maintain employment at KFC while they take advantage of these programs.

For more information about this educational opportunity, visit the website.