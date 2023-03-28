SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College invites the community to help usher in the season with their annual Springfest.

Summer and Fall registration for 2023 is underway at NLTCC.

Interested community members can attend an open house where they will have the opportunity to meet NLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jayda Spillers and learn more about the institution’s offerings.

Spillers was selected as the college’s new chancellor in December 2022.

She said her goal is to revive the school while attracting more students interested in furthering their careers or exploring new career opportunities. The school offers programs in fields ranging from barbering to internet technology.

In addition to the Shreveport campus, NLTCC has locations in Minden and Mansfield, Louisiana.

Local DJ, Josh Scott, will keep the festivities going with some tunes, and bounce houses will be on-site for the kiddos that love to get active.

The event is free and open to the public on Thursday, March 30, at the Shreveport campus from 3-7 p.m.