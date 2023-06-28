SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish School Board discussed the name change of Northside Elementary School back to Linear Middle School Wednesday.

Linear Middle School was founded in 1961 and alumni plead with the Caddo Parish School Board to change it back to honor their legacy. The motion to change the name was introduced to CPSB on May 17th.

The second part of the motion includes changing the mascot from Bulldogs to Wildcats and the colors to red and white.

Caddo Board Member and District 2 Representative, Jasmine Green is working to push the motion forward and act as the bridge to come to a mutual agreement, making past and present students happy.

“We have to get together and do what’s best for the children, whether it’s Northside or Linear but however with the Linear name it gives that Alumni pride for them to come back to their school,” says Green.

The Athletic Director of Northside says the children – his students – are suffering because their facilities are closed due to this motion.

“I’m at Northside every day. I canceled practice today. My principal will tell you. Since May 17th I have not missed a day. I’ve been here every day with my kids because I want to make sure they have a future,” says The Athletic Director of Northside, Trevor Smith.

Linear alumni and mother of two current students said, the teachers transformed her child’s life.

“But these children if we change the name to the [Linear] school, we’re taking away from the kids that [were] there, that are there now, that has gone through there at this moment. What about them?” says Linear Alumni, Tamika Jenkins.

One community member drove from Texas to speak in favor of the name change to Linear.

“We do not want our school history to be erased. Please, do not be a part of those who are eradicating school history,” says Linear Alumni, Patsy Solomon.

“We are asking for our name back, we want the colors and we want the name. That’s what we want. Now I don’t know how it got to Northside. I don’t remember when you vote on it. I know, I didn’t vote on it, and that much I do know. [The] next thing I know is that it’s northside but we do want our name back.”

The motion to address the change of the school colors and mascot will be addressed at a later date and; the vote to finalize the name will be addressed on July 18th.

District 2 Representative, Jasmine Green hopes the name change will be implemented and changed before school resumes.