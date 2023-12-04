BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After seven years of being the Tiger-in-Chief at Grambling State University, President Rick Gallot’s term is coming to a close.

On Jan. 1, Gallot will take on a new role as the University of Louisiana System president. His move was announced after current ULS leader Jim Henderson was named the next head of Louisiana Tech University.

One of the first things Gallot plans to do in his new role is to visit all nine campuses in the system:

Grambling State University

Louisiana Tech.

McNeese State University.

Nicholls State University.

Northwestern State University.

Southeastern Louisiana University.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

University of Louisiana at Monroe.

University of New Orleans.

He said he’s excited to have the opportunity to work with the system staff, the other university presidents, and the students.

“One of the things that I’ve certainly enjoyed more than anything is student engagement and working with students here at Grambling. And so I look forward to meeting and collaborating with students from the other institutions as well and finding ways to be supportive,” Gallot said. “So no, I am not scared at all, I’m really excited. And grateful for the opportunity to be able to engage in this advocacy on behalf of our students.”

Heart of a Tiger, spirit of a leader

Being a leader is not new to Gallot. He is a lawyer and has served in the Louisiana House of Representatives and the state Senate.

Leading Grambling was a homecoming. He attended the lab school on campus, and his mother previously led the university’s history department.

“My childhood dream was always to be a member of the World-Famous Tiger Marching Band,” he said. “And so I stayed home and was part of the band. It was a childhood dream come true. So I know that sounds kind of corny, but that was always my dream to be a member of the band.”

Gallot studied history at Grambling and went on to practice law.

Rick Gallot

Growing Grambling enrollment, improving finances

The university was on its third president in three years and was struggling financially when Gallot took the job in 2016. GSU had a 1.3 out of five fiscal health score and was last in the UL System.

“One of the cornerstones to any organization’s health or lack thereof is the financial condition,” he said. “So, we really focused on improving that.”

As of this year, Grambling raised its score to 2.6 and is now second in the UL System.

“So we went from number nine to being tied for second. Today, I’m certainly excited that we have no debt,” he said. “Quite frankly, we are in a better position financially today than we’ve ever been in the 122 years of Grambling State University’s history.”

That’s not all that’s improved under Gallot. He said the student retention rates have increased, and new cybersecurity programs have been introduced.

“We graduated our first class of cyber graduates who came in as freshmen in 2019, and they all had multiple job offers,” he said.

This wasn’t the only major academic program improvement made during his tenure.

“Our nursing program was closed the year before I became president, and we were successful in reopening the nursing program and just celebrated our second consecutive year of 100% passage on the nursing exam, the NCLEX. So those are just a few examples of how it started and how it’s going,” he said.

Gallot said he has loved every minute of being Grambling’s president.

“Certainly, it’s not been without challenge. And anytime you come into an institution that you’re the fourth president in four years, clearly there, you know, there’s reasoning behind it,” he said. “But it’s been a labor of love. And I’m certainly grateful for where we are now, certainly compared to where we were seven years ago.”

Gallot is looking toward his next role

Gallot said he’s looking forward to advocating on behalf of the 80,000 students in the UL System.

“And to work with my former colleagues in the legislature, working with the governor-elect, with our federal delegation,” he said.

“There is strength. And I certainly credit Dr. Henderson again, in really helping us to embrace this idea of systemness and how we are in fact stronger together and coordinating the individual things that we do collectively to make us an incredibly powerful system within the state of Louisiana,” he said.