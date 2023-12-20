LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) has put into place a policy that establishes an appeals process for the state’s graduation testing requirement.

The EXCELL (Expanded Criteria for Every Learner in Louisiana) process provides seniors an appeal option who have demonstrated the knowledge and skills sufficient to graduate but struggle with challenges related to standardized tests, such as English barriers and other challenges.

“The potential for this appeals process to create connections between educators and workforce leaders is tremendous. These relationships will translate into meaningful career opportunities for our most vulnerable students and provide a better overall alignment of students’ high school experiences with their post-secondary pursuits,” BESE President Dr. Holly Boffy stated in a press release.

Students seeking an appeal must meet the following requirements:

Complete all Carnegie unit requirements for TOPS University or TOPS Tech Career Diploma Demonstrate content proficiency by: Meeting the standard assessment requirement in a content pair (must test at least twice and complete at least 30 hours of co-requisite or remedial instruction) -and/or-

Creating a portfolio of work aligned to the standards for one subject in the LEAP 2025 pair unfulfilled by the standardized test score (future seniors must create a portfolio for both subjects in a pair) Demonstrate evidence of employability by earning one of the following: A Silver or higher rating on ACT WorkKeys (National Career Readiness Certificate) -or-

A TOPS Tech award – or –

A Louisiana JumpStart-approved Industry Based Credential Meet with a local career support organization that can help connect them to opportunities after graduation. The student has been provided with dropout prevention and mentoring services based on proven strategies to retain and graduate at-risk students

Students meeting the policy’s eligibility requirements, including those who would have graduated with the Class of 2023, may exercise the option to appeal.

School districts with seniors who have met all other graduation criteria may move forward with the School-Building Level Committee (SBLC) process to determine if students meet the appeals process criteria.

According to the Department of Education, SBLC is a committee consisting of at least the principal, a classroom teacher, and a referring teacher.

Other members can include a school social worker, school counselor, school nurse, interventionist, and/or 504 Coordinator.

According to the press release, all appeals will be administered at the local school level, and participating students are still required to take the LEAP assessment.

This includes midyear LEAP assessment results, which are currently being received and may aid schools in identifying students who are eligible to file an appeal.

Full details of the Graduation Appeals Process by the LDOE.