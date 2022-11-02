SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — November is National Scholarship Month, and college can be stressful–especially if you’re worried about paying for it. The good news is there are tons of options, like scholarships or even financial aid.

“If kids just go to scholarships.com, for instance, that will bring them to a host of scholarships they can apply for, and some of these scholarships are actually automatic,” says David Blobaum, the Director of Outreach, at the National Test Prep Association. “They can look up scholarships by SAT score or ACT score.”

Blobaum graduated from the University of Chicago and received his Executive MBA from Quantic School of Business and Technology.

Blobaum says that when you look at some of these really elite schools and they have $70,000 price tags, most people don’t pay that price tag. “And actually, those schools usually have more money to give in aide and in scholarships,” he adds. So don’t be afraid to apply to your dream university, despite the cost.

There is a priority deadline for federal aid, but scholarship applications are open throughout the academic year and it is highly recommended for high school students to get the ball rolling as soon as possible.

“Your junior year, but especially by your senior year, it’s a good thing to have all of that in place so that by the time your first day of college comes around you don’t have anything to worry about but attending classes,” says Mary Myers, Assistant Director of Financial Aid at Bossier Parish Community College.

It’s also important to understand that if you’re given financial aid, you must attend all classes, or you might end up owing money back.