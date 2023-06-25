NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Ben D. Johnson Educational Center in Natchitoches is getting a facelift thanks to a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The grant is one of 57 nationwide approved the in the Our Town category in 2023, totaling more than $4 million. These grants, known as creative place-making grants, are designed to support initiatives that fuse arts, culture, and design activities with community development endeavors. With this injection of funds, the Ben D. Johnson Educational Center aims to empower and uplift individuals in the local community while fostering authentic engagement, equity, and artful lives.

At the core of the Ben D. Johnson Educational Center’s mission is the desire to empower individuals aged 17 and above who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Through its Legacy Workforce Development Program, the center offers a range of courses focused on work readiness, industrial readiness, and HiSET education. Additionally, the center runs the Healthy Behaviors Initiative, which provides access to fresh produce through the Legacy Café and Legacy Corner Store. These initiatives address the lack of healthy food options in an area that is significantly distant from major grocery stores, fostering a healthier lifestyle for community members.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support a wide range of projects, including the City of Natchitoches Ben D. Johnson Redesign, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D. “These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture, and design.”

Over the past five years, the National Endowment for the Arts distributed $15,220,687 in federal funding, either directly or through state and regional partners, in Louisiana.

Cane River National Heritage Area is partnering with the City of Natchitoches for the 12-month process to develop a new design for the center. The city’s new welcome center and African American Cultural Center will incorporate the educational center as a place for community and historical programming.

“The project will invite a broad range of community members and residents to identify and build upon our unique assets, culture, and history to develop a place that benefits the entire community, but especially our traditionally disadvantaged and underserved neighborhoods,” said Mayor Ronnie Williams, Jr.

The endowment has employed more than 47 thousand workers in the arts and cultural industries of Louisiana, bringing wages and benefits totaling over $3 million.

Mayor Williams envisions the transformation of the Ben D. Johnson Educational Center as a catalyst for economic development, providing ample opportunities for arts, education, and employment in the area. By creating an inviting educational center, the city aims to attract more entrepreneurs and visitors, positioning itself as a vibrant and multicultural hub for entertainment and trade.