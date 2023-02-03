GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A multiplatinum recording artist and entrepreneur Earl “E-40” Stevens, donated $100,000 to Grambling State University on Friday.

According to officials, the funds will benefit the university’s music department, the World Famed Tiger Marching Band, and the upkeep of the newly installed recording studio. The studio has been named in his honor with signage unveiled during a ceremony at the Conrad P. Hutchinson Performing Arts Building.