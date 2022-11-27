MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas Department of Education honored three school districts in the state for their commitment to promoting literacy outside of the school buildings and into the communities around them.

One of those is Magnolia, Ark. along with the Magnolia School District, the Batesville and Greenbrier districts were also recognized.

These districts were awarded the R.I.S.E. Community Award, which is designed to recognize the communities that have strong partnerships with local schools and/or districts to support literacy all while building a strong culture of reading for students as well as other members of the community.

ADE Secretary Johnny Key said, “The partnerships between schools and community organizations in these cities have resulted in improved access to books for students, enhanced awareness of the importance of reading on grade level, and a community culture that embraces reading…I am extremely proud of these partnerships, which serve as role models for other communities.”