SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport unveiled the new $79 million Center for Medical Education Monday.

The four-story, 155,000-square-foot facility is the first new building on the campus since 2008.

The facility will enhance the educational experience and interdisciplinary collaboration for students and faculty across the Schools of Allied Health Professions, Graduate Studies and Medicine.

The building is strategically located adjacent to LSU Health Shreveport’s three professional schools, making it a hub for training the next generation of healthcare and research professionals.

Gov. John Bel Edwards joined officials to unveil the transformative facility.

“An investment in Louisiana’s healthcare and scientific workforce is a win for our entire state, which is why the opening of the Center of Medical Education at LSU Health Shreveport is such an important achievement,” said Gov. Edwards.

“This state-of-the-art facility gives Shreveport every advantage to equitably compete for top-tier students from both near and far. Given LSU Health Shreveport’s long and impressive record of retaining graduates in Louisiana and providing care for underserved and rural areas, I am confident that this center will prove beneficial in the immediate future and for decades to come.”

The new facility features:

70,000 square feet dedicated to educational spaces

a Wellness Center featuring cardio and fitness studios, a multipurpose gymnasium and a teaching kitchen

an 11,780-square-foot Center for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) research, education and training facility

(Source: LSU Health Shreveport)

The CEVT research space will act as a training ground for students, physicians, and scientists. It will consist of a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) laboratory and a Biosafety Level 2 (BSL-2) laboratory, enabling advanced research on viral pathogens and molecular testing.

The BSL-3 Lab will be the first of its kind on the LSU Health Shreveport campus and in North Louisiana.

Occupancy of the Center for Medical Education will be completed in phases beginning in January 2024, with full occupancy expected in the spring.