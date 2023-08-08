SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As students return to school local doctors say anxiety is on the rise across all age groups especially in transition periods.

“Well, if they’re feeling anxious at school, it really does start with the parent. You want to listen to your child, you want to validate their feelings like it’s hard to get to know a new teacher,” said LSUHS’s Ph.D. Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Michelle Yetman.

Dr. Yetman said it is helpful to know the difference between anxiety and fear. Fear is an emotional response to a specific danger; and anxiety varies in intensity and can be a build-up of nervousness, worry, and restlessness.

Yetman says signs of anxiety include behavioral changes like trouble sleeping and eating.

Emphasizing the most important element is talking to your child about how they are feeling; and if your child does open up and tells you about their feelings, validate them.

Dr. Yetman says anxiety becomes a problem when the child wants to avoid school or tries to get out of school – that’s when it is time to call their pediatrician.

Dr. Yetman’s suggestions for parents:

Create a regular routine and establish a sleep schedule.

Practice eating lunch from their lunchbox;

Practice drop-off (driving to the school and/or waiting at the bus stop);

And for very anxious kids she recommends taking a tour of the school;

Letting them meet their teacher to ease their transition;

Having a friend, even if it’s one, makes a big difference in a child’s / adolescent’s life.

Yetman acknowledges not only is going back to school anxiety provoking for the student but also the parent.

“From the beginning, you want to send a message of success, you also need to check your own anxiety,” says Dr. Yetman, “Kids are really good at picking up our own emotions. So, if we as parents were anxious about the new school year; if it’s a new school like if its kindergarten for the first time; if we feel anxious kids will pick up on that and they’ll reflect that.”

Dr. Yetman’s tips for teachers: