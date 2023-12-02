GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Grambling State University (GSU) and Lousiana State University Health Shreveport (LSUHS) have signed a memorandum to increase the number of African American students applying to graduate studies.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) represents the desire of both parties to increase the number of students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Louisiana who apply to the LSU Health Shreveport School of Graduates.

“The Memorandum of Understanding with the LSU Health Shreveport School of Graduate

Studies is crucial for fostering collaboration and enhancing academic opportunities for advanced

degrees,” Grambling State University President Rick Gallot stated in a media release.

The goal is for students to subsequently be accepted for admission and graduate with a Master of Science degree or a Doctor of Philosophy degree from one of the six doctoral programs offered at LSUHS.

As stated in a press release, the guaranteed interview program certifies that Grambling State University students who meet specified criteria will be invited to interview with the LSU Health Shreveport School of Graduates.