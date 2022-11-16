SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the first time since 2019, the Louisiana Department of Education released 2022 School Performance Scores for Wednesday morning, and data shows Louisiana schools are performing at pre-pandemic DeSoto scores an A.

According to Louisiana State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley, statewide performance scores have returned to 77.1%, the exact same score from 2019. In 2020 the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, BESE, halted school performance data due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brumley said the data shows the aggressive steps taken by the LDOE to address literacy and other learning gaps since students returned to in-person learning in 2021 are working.

“When we look at a comparison to the 2021 school year, when we provided simulated but not official school performance scores, we saw a 1.8-point increase. Because when we released a simulated score last year, it was a 75.3,” Brumley said.

No scores were released in 2020.

“What we’re seeing is continued academic recovery. We know when we released our LEAP mastery rates or proficiency rates this summer, we saw improvement that was a good sign,” Brumley said.

The state superintendent also pointed out the fact that when NAEP, the Nation’s Report Card, scores were released, Louisiana fourth graders led the nation in reading growth. He says that is another signal of improvements working.

NWLA District Performance Scores

Bienville – 80.7 B

Bossier – 86.4 B

Caddo – 71.3 C

Claiborne – 70 C

DeSoto – 90.3 A

Natchitoches – 75.9 B

Sabine – 77.5 B

Red River – 86.1 B

Webster – 71.7 C

In northwest Louisiana, DeSoto Parish topped neighboring parishes with an overall A letter grade. Bienville, Bossier, DeSoto, and Natchitoches Parishes all received an A for student growth. Red River, Webster, and Natchitoches Parishes were all highlighted as districts that have experienced overall growth.

Caddo Magnet High School is the only NWLA school in the top ten overall, with an SPS of 126.8.

Caddo Parish Schools had the second-lowest SPS in the region, scoring 71.3. However, Caddo Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree said in a press release that the data shows incredible efforts to get the district back on track after it was disrupted by COVID.

“Today’s release shows the incredible efforts of our teachers, students and leaders who have committed to coming out of this pandemic stronger and with students better prepared for the next steps in their lives whether that be college or career,” Goree said. “The past two years have been unlike any other. We sought to safely provide the highest-quality education and address the urgent academic and social needs of the students we serve. I am immensely proud of the work of our students in this recovery and our dedicated staff for all they have done to make these results a reality.”

A new measure is included in the 2022 SPS scoring data, “interests and opportunities.” In 2018 BESE adopted the performance measure, which was to be implemented in 2020. Brumley said it accounts for a very small percent of the performance score, but it allows districts to ensure they are not preparing students solely for tests.

“What we have further done since 2018 is refine that process where schools can select from a menu of opportunities that they are providing their students,” Brumley said. “Whether they are extracurricular, co-curricular, or STEM other options that would be available that we would consider opportunities to enhance the school experience beyond a single-day assessment.”

The state has issued School Performance Scores for Louisiana public schools since 1999 as a way to mark growth based on student performance data. A letter grade system (A-F) was created to clearly communicate how individual schools rank.

The only districts to receive a letter grade of F are the Recovery School District and The City of Baker School District. School districts impacted by Hurricane Ida in 2021 are referred to as severe impact sites and are not included in the release. They include Lafourche, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, and Terrebonne Parishes.

To look more closely at any school or district performance scores in NWLA, visit Louisiana Believes.