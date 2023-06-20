BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All Louisiana K-12 public schools and colleges or universities are required to display “In God We Trust” in every classroom.

Previously, the state law required that educational institutions display the national motto somewhere in the building.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed House Bill 8, which requires at minimum a paper sign that can be donated to the school.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and postsecondary education management boards are tasked with setting rules for the display.

The law does not say where the motto must be displayed or set a minimum or maximum size.

Last week, Edwards also signed a law that lets public high schools teach an elective course on Bible history and literature.