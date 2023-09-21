GRAMBLING, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Law enforcement officers frequently see children as young as eight and nine involved in gangs and to prevent this is to focus on early childhood education (ECE), ‘Fight Crime: Invest in Kids’ program.

They spoke at a congressional briefing to release a report on the crisis facing early education teachers in America.

Grambling Chief of Police, Tommy Clark Jr. says, “A kid only has one shot at being a kid. It is our responsibility as law enforcement leaders, as adults to allow them that opportunity.”

Fight Crime: Invest in Kids reveals that ECE programs are a powerful way to give kids the right start in life and help them avoid becoming involved in crime later.

“Some of them had a third-grade education and we’re talking about 15, 16-year-olds. I feel like that’s society’s problem. Not the kid’s problem. We should have had them in school when they were three or four years old, we should have them in a preschool program. Playing basketball or football not standing on a street corner because they had nothing else to do,” says Chief Clark Jr.

Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, graph showing pay disparities. Courtesy of ‘Fight Crime: Invest In Kids’ report

‘Teachers need to be adequately compensated‘

as they are the ones who provide a safe space and quality education for children, yet they do not make enough to live comfortably.

In Louisiana, early educators make $22,100 a year, less than half of what Kindergarten teachers earn.

Their challenges are affordability, accessibility, and “teachers feeling undervalued for the hard work that we do” says, Lynita Law-Reid, Director of Kids Are Us.

The study shows low wages contribute to teacher turnover and staffing shortages. The program found that increasing pay by $1,500 over an eight-month period cut turnover in half, from 30 to 15 percent.

Chief Clark Jr. says, teachers often pay out of their own pocket to prepare for the school year and provide students with supplies.

“A lot of teachers won’t tell you that, they’ve been buying out of their own pocket to provide for their kids, they buy for other students – they provide for some students all year. Some of them pay for things the school should be paying for,” says Chief Clark Jr.

Chief Clark Jr. along with the other panelists wants to shift the funding ‘rather than build a jail cell for 15 years down the road’ and; have to rehire and retrain to invest funding to quality teachers and have assisted programs for the parents to go to work.

They say the parent should not have to choose between not going to work because they cannot afford care or leaving their child to fend for themselves and go to work.

“I believe we can turn this thing around, to make it work like it’s supposed to work,” says Chief Clark Jr.

Law enforcement’s internal childcare challenges

The report highlights the importance of investing in ECE programs as an investment in for future public safety.

He said it is difficult for law enforcement officers to find child care, particularly for single parents with long shifts ranging between 130 – 160 hr for a two-week pay period.

In addition to the pandemic, Chief Clark Jr. said, they lost over a million law enforcement officers, and are finding it challenging to hire and retain their officers.

Chief Clark Jr. gave an example of the single father and officer who had to quit – a technician takes years to train – which hurt the community he was serving, the sheriff’s office, and himself – leaving him with no health insurance.

He says officers who are single mothers have complicated challenges and often feel discriminated against when going for a promotion due to shift changes and loss of holidays and weekends.

“And if you’re a single parent, you’re trying to provide and you fall into this category that we’re advocating for to just have some type of program for those kids, and now you have an officer who can’t come to work,” said Chief Clark Jr.

He says both occupations, teaching and policing are difficult jobs and deserve to be compensated to provide better care for children.