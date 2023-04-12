SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arthur Circle Elementary School in Shreveport is gaining new life as a free charter school for children in Northwest Louisiana with dyslexia.

The new Louisiana Key Academy Caddo Campus is hosting a groundbreaking celebration for the community on April 26.

It has been a long road for residents of the Broadmoor as district leaders and community members held meetings to decide the best use for the shuddered school.

“LKA Caddo Campus will be located in the Caddo area and serves bright students who struggle to read. The dyslexic child may have difficulty with spelling but shows great imagination. They can be described as a slow reader but a fast thinker. If your child is struggling with reading, apply now to see if LKA is a good fit for your child,” school officials said.

Louisiana Key Academy is a tuition-free public charter school that offers a full-day program for children with dyslexia. The Baton Rouge-based non-profit has multiple campuses in Louisiana. Their new campus in Shreveport, opening in Fall 2023, will serve grades 1-4.

Officials plan to expand the school to include grades K-8 over the next few years. Students of all districts and surrounding parishes are eligible to attend if accepted.

Teachers with the Louisiana Key Academy are trained at the IMSLEC-accredited Dyslexia Resource Center. They study the science behind dyslexia and how to empower students through their strengths.

“Children that embrace dyslexia can learn how to advocate for themselves without shame. LKA students learn what they need and how to ask for it in the school setting. It is extremely important for dyslexic students to understand dyslexia-that they are smart despite struggles, accept it, work hard, and ask for appropriate accommodations.”

Students receive 90 minutes of specialized reading instruction daily in small groups with a 6:1 student-teacher ratio. Instructors work to create opportunities for students to absorb new concepts through multiple approaches and interdisciplinary learning.

The groundbreaking ceremony begins at 3:30 p.m. at 261 Arthur Ave. in Shreveport.

Food trucks will be available from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Attendees are invited to picnic on the lawn behind the school. Students and families will have the opportunity to learn about the admission process, the campus, elementary, middle, and high school programs, and what LKA has to offer. In the event of rain, activities will be moved to the auditorium and cafeteria.

Parents who would like to learn more about the academy or want to see if LKA would be a good fit can visit the LKA website or contact Principal Pamela Barker at pamela.barker@lakeyacademy.com or by calling (318) 752-6257.

The LKA Caddo campus is seeking donations to complete the campus conversion. Community members who want to support the academy can donate funds through their GiveforGood page. Donations made to the Caddo campus will be used locally.