SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Key Academy Caddo held a ground-breaking celebration at the former Arthur Circle Elementary School to mark the construction of a learning center in Shreveport that will cater to dyslexic students.

The event featured a picnic on the lawn, with popsicles, popcorn, and more, as a fun and inclusive information and enrollment session for the 2023-24 school year.

LKA is a tuition-free public charter school only serving children with dyslexia, offering them an innovative and practical curriculum for grades ranging from 1st through 4th. It will accommodate k through 8 students.

“For the kids and the parents, it’s a place where you don’t have to worry about your kids struggling or feeling bad because they aren’t reading as fast, they aren’t learning to read, they spell poorly, so it’s just going to be great because the kids and the parents are going to get something they couldn’t.” Board Chair of the Louisiana Key Academy, Dr. Laura Cassidy, said.