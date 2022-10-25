SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students and staff at LSU Health are getting closer to moving into their brand new facility, which Governor John Bel Edwards says will be a game changer.

“That’s what this LSU Center for Medical Education and Emerging Viral Threats is. It is a critical investment for our future,” said Edwards. “We don’t want to just have a medical school in Shreveport; we want to have the best medical school in Shreveport.”

The 84 million dollar, 155,000 square foot facility will be the first new building on LSU health’s campus since 2007. Construction is already 65% complete.

“It’s going to have all new simulation labs, which are really important for our clinical learning. You know, it’s one thing to be in the classroom and learn the fundamentals and learn the science behind things, but it’s also really important to practice our skills,” said LSU Health School of Medicine student Amir Kaskas. “I think it’s going to be a big attractive thing for incoming and prospective students as well.”

The expanded lab will be classified as a biosafety level 3 lab with state-of-the-art amenities and safety features. LSU Health will be the first academic center in Louisiana to provide high-capacity PCR testing.

The new facility will be ready for operation fall of next year.

“The LSU Center for Medical Education and Emerging Viral Threats will greatly expand lab capacity and will help us in the future with whatever that next biological threat is, and I hope it doesn’t come any time soon,” said Edwards.