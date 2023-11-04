SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The U.S. Army is bringing a semi-truck that houses its virtual reality (VR) Air Rescue Experience (AS-11) game and simulation – to schools in the local areas.

Students will have an opportunity to experience simulations using Oculus headsets and more to gain insight into the vast careers in U.S. Army Aviation and Aerial Defense.

“The AS-11 is one of our more interactive experiences because it showcases a side of the Amry people forget and that is our Aviation and Aerial Defense components,” said Shreveport Recruiting Company Commander, Captain Edwin Medina, “As an active-duty Soldier, Army Aviation and Aerial Defense is always thrilling to see in action and has serious benefits because of it.”

The schools currently scheduled for visits include:

Nov. 03 – Bossier High School

777 Bearkat Dr, Bossier City, LA,

Nov. 06 – Woodlawn Leadership Academy

7340 Wyngate Blvd, Shreveport, LA

Nov. 07 – Huntington High School

6801 Rasberry Ln, Shreveport, LA

Nov. 08 – Captain Shreve High School

6115 E. Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA

Nov. 09 – Grambling University

403 Main St, Grambling, LA

Nov. 10 – University of Louisiana Monroe

700 University Ave, Monroe, LA

According to the media release, the VR Simulates an actual, close-to-reality air rescue mission while sitting in an interactive chair and Oculus headsets to experience ‘real life’ in the Army’s Aviation and Aerial Defense community.