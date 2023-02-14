SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Education launched a survey asking parents throughout the state to share their experiences accessing their child’s instructional materials.

The survey results from House Resolution 145, introduced during the 2022 Regular Legislative Session. The resolution asks for an expedient examination of transparency in education, specifically regarding parental access to instructional materials.

“We are committed to transparency and the understanding that parents have a right to know what their children learn in school,” Louisiana State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley said. “This report will help us identify school systems that excel in their partnerships with parents as well as how we can better serve systems who need added support.”

The survey is available on LouisianaBelieves.com through February 28.

According to Louisiana state law, parents of children attending a public elementary or secondary school have the right to access instructional materials. In addition to access to instructional materials, state law includes any survey before it is administered or distributed by a school to a student.

Under state law, each local school board shall adopt rules and policies for each school to make instructional materials readily available for review.