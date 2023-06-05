SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new school in Shreveport will hold free dyslexia screenings this month at its upcoming open houses.

LA Key Academy is a tuition-free public charter school that offers a full-day program for children with dyslexia. In April, school officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new campus, located at the old Arthur Elementary School site.

The screenings will be available for prospective students entering K-4th Grade for the 2023-2024 school year. School leaders will be on-site with more information for prospective students, parents, and teachers. Open house dates in June include:

June 6, 12:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.

June 13, TBD* (Taking place at Centenary College, see website for details)

June 14, 10:00 a.m. (Virtual Information Session, see website for details)

June 14, 12:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. | Food Trucks On-Site 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m.

June 27, 12:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.

June 28, 12:00 p.m. (Virtual Information Session, see website for details)

Children with dyslexia may have difficulty with spelling but show great imagination. They can be described as slow readers but fast thinkers.

Instructors are trained at the IMSLEC-accredited Dyslexia Resource Center and work to create opportunities for students to absorb new concepts through multiple approaches and interdisciplinary learning.

“We look forward to opening our doors to prospective families to experience our unique curriculum and approach firsthand,” said Laura Cassidy, Co-Founder and Board Chair. “Our specialized approach to teaching children with dyslexia is what sets us apart from the rest.”

LKS Caddo Campus will open this fall and serve grades 1-4. Officials plan to expand to accommodate K-8 over the next few years. Students from all districts and surrounding parishes are eligible to attend if accepted.

Parents who would like to learn more about the academy or want to see if LKA would be a good fit can visit the LKA website or contact Principal Pamela Barker Barker at pamela.barker@lakeyacademy.com or (318)-752-6257.