GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, school officials announced the interim president of Grambling State University.

The Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System’s Executive Committee appointed Dr. Connie Walton to the position during a meeting. According to officials, Dr. Walton currently serves as the institution’s provost and vice president for academic affairs and has worked at Grambling for nearly eight years.

My life is a testimony to the impact that this university can have on a student’s life. I knew as an undergraduate student at Grambling State University that I wanted to come back and be a part of the faculty. This appointment provides an additional way to serve this great institution and help shape the lives of students. When the next president of Grambling State University is identified, I look forward to supporting that person’s strategic goals. Dr. Connie Walton

Photo courtesy of the University of Louisiana System Former Grambling State University president, Rick Gallot, described his confidence in Dr. Walton’s ability to lead the university. I am supremely confident that Grambling will be well cared for under Dr. Walton’s interim leadership. She has proven her dedication to the institution and its success through her commitment to advancing cybersecurity and nursing programs, both of which are now soaring, and I know she will bring that same determination to the interim presidency. Rick Gallot, UL System President and CEO

Officials confirmed that Dr. Walton’s appointment is subject to ratification by the full Board of Supervisors at its February meeting.