SHREVEPORT, La (Independence Bowl) – This week is Extra Yard for Teachers Week across the nation, and the Independence Bowl Foundation is proud to announce that in conjunction with Extra Yard for Teachers and a grant from the Louisiana Department of Revenue, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl has donated $45,986 to local teachers.



“Teachers are so important in building future leaders of our community, and there were so many wonderful projects submitted by teachers across five different parishes,” said Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Executive Director Missy Setters. “We are so fortunate that with the help of Extra Yard for Teachers and a grant from the Louisiana Department of Revenue, we were able to help so many teachers and donate nearly $46,000.”



The $45,986 was donated to 46 different teachers and supported 54 different projects. Each project funded by the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl was posted on DonorsChoose.org by local educators and voted on by an independent committee. The nearly $46,000 of donations is the first part of just under $56,000 in total funding to local educators and schools by the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in 2022.



The Independence Bowl Foundation began working with Extra Yard for Teachers to fund local teacher projects in 2021 and donated a total of $11,243 to local teachers last year. With the $45,986 donated this year, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl has donated $57,229 to local teachers the past two years.



“The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is more than just a game, and it is so important to give back to the community that has supported us for 46 years running,” continued Setters. The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl spread donations to 46 different teachers across five different Parishes – donating to 20 teachers in Bossier Parish, 16 in Caddo, three in DeSoto, one in Red River and five in Webster. Below is the

full list of teachers who received a part of the almost $46,000 in funding.

BOSSIER PARISH

TEACHER SCHOOL Mrs. Falcon Bossier High School Mrs. Searcy Bossier Elementary School Ms. Harris Bossier Elementary School Mrs. Jarrell Apollo Elementary School Mrs. Porter Apollo Elementary School Mrs. Mooney Airline High School Mrs. Hark Rusheon Middle School Ms. Matkins Apollo Elementary School Mr. Martin Cope Middle School Ms. McSpadden Greenacres Middle School Mrs. Ayres Benton Middle School Mrs. Gray W.T. Lewis Elementary School Mrs. Warren T.L. Rodes Elementary School Mrs. McMillan Benton Elementary School Mrs. Colwell Central Park Elementary School Mrs. Rachel Central Park Elementary School Mrs. Varnell Apollo Elementary School Mrs. Vincent Apollo Elementary School Mrs. Stuart Haughton Elementary School Mrs. Royer Benton Middle School

CADDO PARISH

TEACHER SCHOOL Ms. Bridges Huntington High School Ms. Hill Ms. Hill Ms. Lyons Ms. Lyons Ms. Fuller AMI Kids Caddo Mrs. Stephens Caddo Heights Math & Science Elementary Mrs. Washington-Cornelius Northside Elementary School Ms. Feaster Turner Elementary/Middle School Mrs. Coffin Northside Elementary School Ms. Greenwood Woodlawn Elementary School Ms. Bruce Booker T. Washington High School Mrs. Davidson Turner Elementary/Middle School Mrs. Mack Turner Elementary/Middle School Ms. Cober Cherokee Park Elementary School Mrs. Farris Northside Elementary School Ms. Ford AMI Kids Caddo Ms. Gardner Summerfield Elementary School

DESOTO PARISH

TEACHER SCHOOL Mrs. Washington Mansfield High School Mr. Dufour Mansfield High School Mrs. Lowe Stanley High School

RED RIVER PARISH

TEACHER SCHOOL Ms. Sesvold Red River Elementary School

WEBSTER PARISH

TEACHER SCHOOL Ms. Trent Doyline High School Ms. L. Jones J.L. Jones Elementary School Ms. Howard North Webster Lower Elementary School Ms. Ward Lakeside Junior/Senior High School Ms. Cooper J.A. Phillips Elementary School

Along with funding, each teacher who receives funding from the bowl will receive two game tickets to the 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in December, and the teachers will be recognized at the game.

$10,000 DONATION TO LOCAL SCHOOLS TO PROMOTE TEACHER RETENTION, RECRUITMENT AND RECOGNITION

In addition to the nearly $46,000 donated to local teachers, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will also donate $5,000 each to two schools, one from Caddo Parish and one from Bossier Parish, during bowl week in December.



The schools will be awarded the grant based on submissions from each school about a plan or program to promote teacher retention, recruitment or recognition. Schools will be required to submit their projects or programs by Friday, October 28. All project submissions will be judged by an independent committee, and the winning schools will be recognized during bowl week.