HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – After being awarded a nearly $15 million grant from the Federal Magnet Schools Assistance Program, all schools in Hope Arkansas School District soon will become magnet schools.

The money will go toward transforming each campus into a magnet school and the district into a magnet district.

The 5-year grant will add a multitude of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics curricula to all students, from Pre-K through graduation.

“I’m a first-generation college graduate and I would’ve loved to have had these opportunities when I was in school, so this will allow more and more students to take advantage of extracurricular and other programs that just aren’t available in other places, in a 30-mile radius I think we will be the premier school district that has opportunities for all students of all backgrounds,” said Dr. Jonathan Crossley, superintendent of Hope Public Schools.

Crossley says the plan for the next five years is to have all students in the district graduate with either an associate degree, substantial college hours or a trade certification.