GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 17, 2023, the Grambling State University Presidential Search Committee will be holding its inaugural meeting to hear desired leadership qualities from the university’s constituencies, accept its charge, and approve the search timeline. The meeting will take place at the Betty E. Smith Nursing Building Auditorium on campus at 10 AM.

On November 7, 2023, University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors Chair Liz Pierre announced the Grambling State University Presidential Search Committee. Reports confirmed that the group will be responsible for reviewing applications, interviewing candidates, and recommending finalists for the presidency.

Finalists will be interviewed and a president will be selected by the full UL System Board of Supervisors. According to reports, current UL System President Dr. Jim Henderson will chair the committee, and incoming System President Rick Gallot will co-chair, both as non-voting members. The committee includes select System Board members and Grambling’s Faculty Senate president as voting members.