BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Grambling State University offers a unique full-ride scholarship to empower Black male students and give them the tools to be future educators.

“Only 2% of the teachers in Louisiana are African American males, and we definitely need that representation in our school districts and across our state,” says Supervisor for Retention for Bossier Public School, Tracey Burrell, Ed.D.

The program “Call Me MiSTER” (an acronym for Mentors Instructing Students Toward Effective Role Models) aims to diversify classrooms, particularly in lower-performing regions across the United States.

The pipeline program, ‘Aspiring MiSTER Academy,’ is a free initiative allowing high school students the opportunity to shadow current MiSTERs.

Aspiring MiSTER allows participants the opportunity for underserved children to build life-long friendships in the hopes they become teachers and to ‘start, stay and soar in Bossier.’

Dr. Burrell says they are thrilled to have 25 young men in their program, and there is no limit to how many they accept. However, their limit is 15 per school club, but make exceptions if others are interested.

“We’re building a relationship with them. We are really trying to expose them to our district, welcome them as resident teachers, and have them stay with us and soar as a part of our school district,” says Dr. Burrell.

GSU is one of the 19 participating universities offering young students more than scholarships and tuition assistance.

Current MiSter, 21 years old, Kamerius Palmer, admits to having lacked positive influences during his upbringing.

“I’m from Jonesburg, Louisiana – it’s a small town – probably about an hour away from here, and we didn’t have a lot of positive role models growing up,” says Palmer. “I might’ve had one black teacher on my educational journey and so, just being the influence that I didn’t see is one of the reasons that inspired me to be a MiSTER.”

Jeremiah Williams shared his success story as a product of his upbringing from a broken home to Bossier Parish School Secondary Supervisor.

“When I think about my journey 25 years ago, I filter all of my experiences based on my upbringing and towards my practices,” says Williams, “And 25 years ago, I was eager to do the best I could possibly do, in the job I was given and I felt blessed to be hired by Bossier Parish Schools coming straight out of college.”

Williams saw himself when meeting students from Greenacres, Rusheon Middle Schools, and Bossier High School. He hoped sharing his story would impact their journey.

“I’m just thankful to these young men, and when I see them, I see me, you know, and I want to do everything I can possibly do in my short time with them and for it to be impactful to them towards their journey,” says Williams.

MiSTER Secretary, 19-year-old Terrence Robson, said the scholarships go for four years, and the full-ride scholarship allows the students to graduate debt-free.

Palmer says beyond the scholarship, the friendships he has made during MiSTER will last a lifetime.

His main message is, “No matter where you’re from or what color you are, or what adversities you’ve had to go through in life, you can always make a way if you believe in yourself.”