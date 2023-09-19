GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The chief of police in a rural, northwest Louisiana town is scheduled to help release a new study that discusses, in part, the massive wage differences between kindergarten and preschool Teachers.

Chief of Police and Superintendent of Safety Services for Grambling, La., Tommy Clark, will release the new report “Child Care Educators Set Young Kids on the Path to Success” at an event on Capitol Hill on Wed., Sept. 20.

The report was compiled by the law enforcement membership group Fight Crime: Invest in Kids a part of the Council for a Strong America.

Fight Crime believes that early childhood education is a powerful way to allow kids to start life right by learning techniques to avoid becoming involved in crime. Members of the organization are hosting a panel discussion on Capital Hill.

Chief Clark will join the panel with fellow Fight Crime members, including Michelle Zehnder Fischer, the County Attorney for Nicollet County in Minnesota, Kim Steward, Sheriff of Dona Ana County in New Mexico, and Lynita Law-Reid, the director of a Washington, D.C. child care facility.