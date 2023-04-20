SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arc Caddo-Bossier is teaming up with the Highland Center to expand the Goldman School and Child Development Center for children and families in Northwest Louisiana.

The Goldman School gives children with and without disabilities between the ages of eight weeks to five years old a place to learn, grow and play together. Their inclusive year-round program is dedicated to honoring diversity among families and valuing each child’s unique strengths.

Callie Hamm, a former teacher at the Goldman School whose children and grandson have attended, says “You have so much love when you walk through those doors from the teachers and staff. And just to look at the children having this unique, inclusive experience where the teachers and staff are modeling for them that unconditional love and compassion and empathy.”

Arc Caddo-Bossier says the new campus will allow the school to serve nearly 75% more children and significantly reduce the waiting list for childcare.

Goldman School was Louisiana’s first inclusive child development center, with integrated classrooms. Their Early Steps Program helps children 0-3 receive services during their daily routines, including occupational, physical and speech/language therapy. They keep the staff-to-student ratios low at 1:3 for infants, 1:5 for toddlers and twos and 1:7 for preschoolers. There are scholarships available to help cover weekly tuition rates.

The expansion to the Highland Center is a collaboration between the Powers Foundation, the Grayson Foundation, First Presbyterian Church Shreveport, The Arc Caddo-Bossier and others.

Representatives held a groundbreaking ceremony at the Highland Center at 520 Olive St. on Apr. 18. The school expects to begin accepting students in Fall 2023.