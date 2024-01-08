TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Did you know you may qualify to earn a degree for free at a college in southwest Arkansas?

Through the Arkansas Future Grant (ArFuture), students can earn one of 25 degree and certification programs for free at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. A grant program covers tuition and fees for qualifying programs and students at UAHT.

Degree programs include:

Coding

Computer & Information Science

Construction Technology

Cybersecurity

Diesel Technology

Electromechanical Technology

Electromechanical Technology EMT (basic)

Industrial Electricity

Maintenance

Nursing (CNA, LPN, RN)

Paramedic

Power Technologies

Solar Technology

Teaching Assistant

Welding

Do any of these degree or certificate plans interest you? If you’re ready to start, call UAHT at 870-722-8124 today.

The university also offers numerous scholarships.