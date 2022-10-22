Millions of Americans have student loans – will a payment pause happen again? (Getty)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students enrolled in the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) approved teacher preparation programs can apply for a scholarship established by the Louisiana Legislature in 2022.

The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance announced that applications for the Geaux Teach Scholarship Program are available.

The program was created in Act 463 to provide additional funding to qualified students enrolled in teacher preparation programs at certain colleges and universities within the state.

Students must meet certain eligibility requirements to qualify for the Geaux Teach funds:

Full-time enrollment in an approved teacher preparation program at an approved institution or be enrolled in an approved, alternative certified teacher education program through the census date.

At least a 2.5 cumulative college GPA

A Louisiana resident for at least two years before July 1, immediately before the academic year of enrollment

United States citizen and, if required, register with Selective Service

Interested and qualified students should complete the Geaux Teach Application on the LOSFA website. Below is the complete list of approved programs for qualified scholarship applicants.

LSU System – LSU Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Alexandria

– LSU Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Alexandria Southern University System – SU Baton Rouge, New Orleans

– SU Baton Rouge, New Orleans UL System – Nicholls State, Grambling, LA Tech, McNeese, UL Monroe, Northwestern, Southeastern, UL Lafayette, University of New Orleans

– Nicholls State, Grambling, LA Tech, McNeese, UL Monroe, Northwestern, Southeastern, UL Lafayette, University of New Orleans Independent Colleges – Centenary, La. Christian, Loyola University, Tulane University, University of Holy Cross, Xavier University

– Centenary, La. Christian, Loyola University, Tulane University, University of Holy Cross, Xavier University Alternative Certification Programs – Caddo Teaching Academy, iteachLouisiana, Jefferson Parish EMBARK Aspiring Educators, Louisiana Resource Center for Educators, Oxford Teachers Academy at Reach University, Relay Graduate School of Education, Teach Ascension Academy, Teach St. Bernard, Teach St. Tammany, Teach Tangi, The New Teacher Project

Schools will determine the eligibility of each applicant and the award amount. LOSFA will distribute funds directly to the school. The maximum award amount is $5,000, which can be applied to the following school-related expenses.