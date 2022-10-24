SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The last two years could be considered a roller coaster for students and educators.

Louisiana fourth graders are being recognized for their reading improvement according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

This was the first assessment since the global pandemic hit in March of 2020, and two hurricane seasons that had an impact on Louisiana Classrooms.

Louisiana State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley is crediting the “Comeback” initiative for this achievement.

“Our recovery strategy is working. Particularly around the area of literacy to be number one in the country for literacy growth. That’s impressive and I just want to take a moment to thank our teachers throughout the state for the hard work that they are doing, “said Dr. Cade Brumley.

The “Comeback” initiative required for all Louisiana Charter and Public Schools to submit a plan focusing on academic planning, attendance, and professional learning.